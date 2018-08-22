Deputies say pickup truck driver fired shots out of his window, rammed patrol cars on Lookout Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a pickup truck after deputies say the driver fired rounds out of the truck and slammed into two patrol cars Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released images of the truck as well as body camera video of a deputy warning people to get back as the truck approaches.

A release from the sheriff's office said a homeowner first reported the truck firing rounds out of his car, one of which hit the homeowner's house. When a deputy approached a red truck fitting the description, the deputy said the truck rammed into his patrol car and sped off. Another deputy reported the truck sideswiping his patrol car.

The deputies had to call off the chase after they said the truck made brazen maneuvers to evade the deputies and the pursuit became too dangerous.

Neighbors living close to Lookout Mountain Road were surprised by what unfolded Monday morning.

"I don’t know what to think because it seems as if he has some issues he has to deal with and I hope he doesn’t come back here to deal with them anymore," said Katie Koakley.

"I am surprised I didn’t see anything because I was here all day Monday and didn’t hear anything," said Eric Oberg.

The driver is described as a white or Hispanic male with black hair, a slender face with a mustache and approximately 18 to 23 years old. The front passenger is described as a white or Hispanic female with long black hair and approximately 16 to 20 years old. The rear passenger is described as a white female approximately 15 to 20 years old.

If you have any information about this incident or these individuals or if you see this truck, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-20319.