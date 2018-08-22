Colorado State music professor dies when bicycle hits truck

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado State University music professor died of injuries suffered after his bicycle collided with the side of a tanker truck south of Loveland on Monday.

Larimer County officials said 62-year-old Gary Moody died just before noon Monday in the crash on Berthoud Parkway.

Officials say the bicyclist and the tanker truck were southbound at the time of the crash and the coroner says the collision was an accident.

Colorado State spokeswoman Dell Rae Ciaravola said Moody taught music theory and bassoon.

Moody was a member of the Fort Collins Cycling Club, said fellow member Lenny Scovel.