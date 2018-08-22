COLORADO STATE FAIR
1001 Beulah Ave.
Pueblo, CO 81004
Contact Info:
(719)-561-8484
or 1-(800)-876-4567
info@coloradostatefair.com
For FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS click HERE.
Regular Office Hours: 8am - 5pm
FAIR HOURS:
Monday - Thursday: 12pm - 11pm
Friday - Sunday: 10am - 11pm
Labor Day: 10am-11pm
Regular, non-Fair hours are 8am-5pmTICKET INFORMATION:
Adult Gate Admission (ages 13 & older) - $10
Kids (ages 5-12) - $7
Children 4 & under are FREE (when accompanied by an adult)
BOX OFFICE HOURS:
Monday - Thursday: 12pm - showtime
Friday - Sunday: 10am - showtime
Labor Day: 10am - showtimeCARNIVAL HOURS:
Monday - Thursday: 2pm - 12am (midnight)
Friday - Sunday: 12pm - 12am (midnight)
Labor Day: 12pm - 12am (midnight)
Family Fun Zone Rides are open when the Fair opens and close at 11pm daily.
CARNIVAL PRICES:
Mega Pass - $115.00 good for all 11 days of the FAIR!!!
Unlimited Ride Band - $35
Individual Ticket - $1
(some specialty rides & games not included)
PARKING INFORMATION:
Public parking is available in the Colorado State Fair lot south of the Fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue.
PARKING PRICE: $7PUEBLO TRANSIT COURTESY SHUTTLE:
Will run from the City's Main Street Parking Garage (at 110 S. Main in downtown Pueblo) to the State Fair Gate on Beulah Ave. Shuttles will run every 15 to 30 minutes. The Shuttle and Parking in the garage is FREE.
SHUTTLE SERVICE HOURS:
Monday - Thursday: 4:00pm - Midnight
Friday - Sunday: 10:00am - 12:30am
Monday Labor Day: 10:00am – 12:30am
Call Pueblo Transit for information at (719) 553-2727.HANDICAP ACCESS:
Handicap parking and access to the Fairgrounds is available from designated areas along Beulah & Arroyo Avenues.
Please be aware that the Arroyo gate is not open to the public.
GROUNDS RULES:
No coolers will be allowed.
No knives, guns or objects to be construed as weapons will be allowed.
No dogs or pets with the exception of handicap assistance animals or animals competing at the Fair.
No outside food or drink.
Smoking of any sort is prohibited in buildings per state law. Smoking includes e-cigarettes, joints, cigarettes, pipes, cigars etc. Please note, consumption of cannabis in public is illegal.