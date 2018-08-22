COLORADO STATE FAIR

1001 Beulah Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004



Contact Info:

(719)-561-8484

or 1-(800)-876-4567

info@coloradostatefair.com

For FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS click HERE.

Regular Office Hours: 8am - 5pm

FAIR HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 12pm - 11pm

Friday - Sunday: 10am - 11pm

Labor Day: 10am-11pm

Regular, non-Fair hours are 8am-5pmTICKET INFORMATION:

Adult Gate Admission (ages 13 & older) - $10

Kids (ages 5-12) - $7

Children 4 & under are FREE (when accompanied by an adult)

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 12pm - showtime

Friday - Sunday: 10am - showtime

Labor Day: 10am - showtimeCARNIVAL HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 2pm - 12am (midnight)

Friday - Sunday: 12pm - 12am (midnight)

Labor Day: 12pm - 12am (midnight)

Family Fun Zone Rides are open when the Fair opens and close at 11pm daily.

CARNIVAL PRICES:

Mega Pass - $115.00 good for all 11 days of the FAIR!!!

Unlimited Ride Band - $35

Individual Ticket - $1

(some specialty rides & games not included)

PARKING INFORMATION:

Public parking is available in the Colorado State Fair lot south of the Fairgrounds between Mesa and Northern Avenue.

PARKING PRICE: $7PUEBLO TRANSIT COURTESY SHUTTLE:

Will run from the City's Main Street Parking Garage (at 110 S. Main in downtown Pueblo) to the State Fair Gate on Beulah Ave. Shuttles will run every 15 to 30 minutes. The Shuttle and Parking in the garage is FREE.

SHUTTLE SERVICE HOURS:

Monday - Thursday: 4:00pm - Midnight

Friday - Sunday: 10:00am - 12:30am

Monday Labor Day: 10:00am – 12:30am

Call Pueblo Transit for information at (719) 553-2727.HANDICAP ACCESS:

Handicap parking and access to the Fairgrounds is available from designated areas along Beulah & Arroyo Avenues.