Coloradans may vote multiple times on teacher funding this November

DENVER - If you think the race for Governor is the only issue of importance this November, you are wrong.

Education is a topic dominating the ballot at the local and state level and depending on where you live you may vote multiple times on ballot measures aimed at increasing teacher pay and improving school funding.

Specific issues

Douglas County: School Board approved a mill levy increase Tuesday which would increase property taxes by nearly $20 a month on average. The measure is aimed at improving the teacher pay gap between Cherry Creek and Douglas County teachers. Currently the gap is nearly $20,000.

Loveland: The Thompson School District is asking residents for a $1 per day increase to fund their schools.

Jefferson County and Aurora: Decisions are still pending regarding possible tax increases and mill levies.

Statewide: Coloradan across the state will vote on Amendment 73, which would increase income taxes on those making more than $150,000 a year.

Desperate need

“That just goes to show how desperate the need is,” Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association said.

Baca-Oehlert said education leaders are hoping to use recent teacher walkouts as momentum to fix years of under-funding at the state level.

“I think a lot of people just started to realize we have one of the fastest growing economies we should and we must be doing better by our students and our educators who serve our students,” Baca-Oehlert said.

But just because an issue is on the ballot doesn’t mean it will pass.

That is evident this week in Brighton. Voters have for so many years rejected mill levies they are now on a four-day school week.

Opposition to Amendment 73 forms

Opposition is also forming.

On Wednesday Colorado Rising Action launched an anti-Amendment 73 campaign online.

“It’s going to have an impact on our economy and people should know about it,” Michael Fields, Executive Director of Colorado Rising Action said.

“The money is there to put toward education they just aren’t doing it,” Fields added.