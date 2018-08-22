× Cloudy, cool and wet conditions linger through Wednesday

Wednesday is starting off on a soggy note with scattered showers across the Front Range. Light rain will stick around through the morning drive, with a break through the midday hours. Expect a peek of sunshine around lunchtime, bumping temperatures into the mid-70s. An additional round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and frequent lightning. A lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to start the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s by Thursday under a partly cloudy sky and mainly dry conditions. The low 90s will make an appearance on Friday with plenty of sunshine.

The upcoming weekend is looking like a typical August weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and mainly dry conditions. The upper 80s and lower 90s look to stick around through the start of the upcoming work week.

