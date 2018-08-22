Christopher Watts spoke on saving relationships in video posted on YouTube

DENVER — Christopher Watts, the man charged with killing his family and dumping their bodies at an oil worksite, taped a video presentation six years ago about saving or abandoning relationships.

A YouTube video posted in April 2012 shows Christopher Watts giving a PowerPoint presentation that he titled “Communication Speech, Relationship Deterioration and Repair.”

Watts opens the presentation by saying it is for a course he was taking.

Then he speaks of infidelity possibly with someone at work as one reason relationships fail.

RELATED: Full coverage of deaths of pregnant mother, two daughters

Prosecutors say Watts was having an affair with a co-worker before he was arrested last week in the slayings of his wife, Shanann Watts, and their two children, ages 3 and 4.

According to court documents, Christopher Watts admitted to authorities that he killed his wife “in a rage,” but blames her for the death of their daughters.

Christopher Watts is formally charged with nine felony counts, including three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation. He has not entered a plea.