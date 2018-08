Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Adults with special needs are learning new skills with the help of the Castle Rock Police Department.

Officers on the depsartment's bicycle unit partnered the the Wellspring Community to help six adults brush up on their bicycle riding abilities.

Some are fine-tuning their skills. Others are learning to ride a bike for the fist time.

During each visit, the riders spend two hours with the officers, learning how to become better bike riders.