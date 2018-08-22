6 sickened by salmonella outbreak at Mexican restaurant in Old Town Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A suspected salmonella outbreak at a Mexican restaurant in Old Town Fort Collins is being investigated by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.

Officials said as of Tuesday, there were six confirmed cases of salmonella illness from La Luz Mexican Restaurant (200 Walnut St.) with additional cases pending investigation and testing.

Some of those who have contracted the illness have had to be hospitalized, the health department said.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed until more is known about the outbreak. The restaurant is cooperating with the health department in trying to determine the source of the outbreak.

Salmonella can cause infections affecting the intestinal tract, urinary tract, bloodstream or other body tissues. It’s often spread through food consumption.

The bacteria can be spread through people who are sick who handle food.

Symptoms might include diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody stool, and typically appear six to 72 hours after eating contaminated food.