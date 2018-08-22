2 Aurora officers suspended for leaking body cam footage of Denver mayor’s son threatening officer

AURORA, Colo. — Two Aurora police officers have been suspended for their role in prematurely leaking body cam footage of Denver Mayor Michael’s Hancock’s son using a gay slur and threatening an Aurora officer.

Jordan Hancock, 22, was pulled over March 23 for going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Almost immediately, he is belligerent toward officer Paul McClendon even though Jordan Hancock was caught driving without his license.

Remember when the son of MayorHancock mouthed off to an @AuroraPD cop? Now 2 officers have been suspended a day each for leaking the body cam prematurely. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/GGGgQvOgLN — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) August 22, 2018

The department found no wrong-doing by McClendon, but internal affairs determined McClendon showed the video to officer Paul Timmons, who recorded the footage with his cell phone.

Timmons then showed the video to fellow officer Judy Gurley-Lutkin, who then showed it to her husband.

It’s not clear if the husband then leaked the video but officers Timmons and Gurley-Lutkin each received a one day suspension for the video being leaked.

The mayor’s office has said Jordan Hancock has since personally apologized to McClendon. Jordan Hancock also had to pay a $275 fine for the speeding infraction.