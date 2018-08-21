× Road to top of Mount Evans will close after Labor Day

If your summer plans included a trip to the top of Mount Evans, the time to do it is slipping away. The top five miles of the highway that takes drivers to the summit will close for the season on Sept. 4.

The Colorado Department of Transportation adds that Labor Day weekend is typically the busiest weekend of the year for climbers and those taking the scenic drive to the top. You’re encouraged to go before the last weekend to beat the huge crowds.

On Labor Day weekend, officials warn motorists to expect wait times of at least 30 minutes. The road from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will remain open until Monday, Oct. 8, depending on weather conditions.

If you aren’t able to make it to the top of Mount Evans this year, the road will reopen for the 2019 summer season on the Friday before Memorial Day, weather permitting.