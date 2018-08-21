× Risas Dental & Braces to donate free dental care on Labor Day

DENVER – This Labor Day, while most Americans will be taking the day off, the doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces will donate their time at the 5th annual Labor of Love event. Each year, Risas Dental and Braces has provided free dental services to those in need across metro Denver.

On Monday, Sept. 3, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., patients at each Denver-area location can select from one of four free services, including:

Basic teeth cleaning

Cavity filling

Tooth extraction

Complete exam with X-rays

Labor of Love kicks off with music, fun activities for kids, and complimentary breakfast for folks while waiting in line.

Patients in line before 8 a.m. will be guaranteed treatment. No appointments will be required or accepted. In addition to offering free dental services, Risas staff will provide oral hygiene instruction and schedule follow-up services as needed.

“With nearly 60-percent of Americans concerned about the cost of going to the dentist, we want to dispel the myth that oral care isn’t affordable,” said Managing Director, Jeff Adams.

Labor of Love Denver-area locations include:

Wheat Ridge – 3815 N. Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Denver South – 2731 W. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80219

Aurora South – 3575 S. Chambers Rd., Aurora, CO 80014

Aurora North – 11479 E Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80010

Since Risas’ first event in 2011 in Phoenix, the company has provided more than $3.5 million in free dental care.

For more information, visit www.risasdental.com.