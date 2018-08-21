Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTTS4PATRICK Annual Memorial Golf Tournament - This amazing event is sold out, but we still need SPONSORS!



On behalf of our founder, Nancy Fitzgerald, and The Butterfly Foundation, we invite you to participate in our Putts4Patrick Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. This annual golf tournament is held each year to pay tribute to Patrick Fitzgerald and to support The Butterfly Foundation. Patrick, Nancy’s husband, lost his life to a distracted driver while he was riding his bicycle home from work one evening in 2014. This tournament allows people to participate in the special event and pay tribute to Patrick, as well as contribute to the worthy cause of supporting families in need and raise awareness around the dangers of distracted driving.

When: Friday, August 24th, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start!