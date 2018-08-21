Pool of blood near dumpster leads Aurora police to search landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Aurora police are working to figure out how a large amount of blood ended up near a dumpster. Investigators are asking for the public's help.

The find took officers to conduct a search at the landfill where trash from the dumpster is taken.

The blood was found between an apartment complex and a 'Save-A-Lot' store on Del Mar Circle, quite some distance from where the search of the landfill took place at South Gun Club Road and East Hampden Avenue.

They didn't find a body at the landfill. Police would like to know if someone is missing from the area. Reporter Ashley Michels has more information in the video clip above.