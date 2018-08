× Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Denver closing after 45 years

DENVER — A decades-old downtown Denver restaurant is closing its doors.

The Old Spaghetti Factory’s downtown location will close on September 16, after 45 years in business at 1215 18th Street.

Restaurants management says they could not come to terms with a lease extension.

The Westminster location will remain open and the company is now looking for a new place to open in Colorado.