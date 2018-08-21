Officer Sack recovering from surgery; friends call him “fantastic officer”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For the first time in history a Cherry Hills Village police officer has been shot.

Officer Corey Sack was shot in the leg during an encounter with home invasion suspects. Tuesday night he was recovering from surgery and is expected to be OK.

"He is a good man and a fantastic officer," Sheriff Shayne Heap of Elbert County said.

Sack was a deputy in Elbert County before he moved to the Cherry Hills Department seven years ago. A few years back Elbert County recognized Sack as "deputy of the year."

"He is the life of the party, a huge personality, larger than life," Heap said.

"Cory went in - everybody else is leaving the situation and he went in to take care of it," Heap added.

As Sack recovers from surgery at Swedish Medical Center, he is surrounded by family and friends.

Sack now joins the growing list of officers injured in the line of duty this year. While the state does not track the data in real time, FOX31 and Channel 2 records show at least 13 officers wounded in the last 9 months.

"It absolutely takes the toll on the guys," Heap said.

"Just the reality - everyday they walk out the door they are putting their life on the line," Heap added.

The suspects in the home invasion remained at large.