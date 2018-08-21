× New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat

New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat is a celebration of craft beer, bike culture and music, combining live entertainment with a vibrant festival atmosphere. New Belgium hosts the Tour de Fat to raise funds for local non-profit organizations.

Saturday, August 25, 2018

12:00 p.m. – Doors open

12:30 p.m. – Fire Leopard

1:10 p.m. – Sputnik

1:30 p.m. – Slow Ride

2:00 p.m. – Talent Show

2:30 p.m. – KOLARS

3:10 p.m. – Dance Contest

3:45 p.m. – Jamestown Revival

5:00 p.m. – Event concludes. Thanks for coming, get home safe!

Where: Sculpture Park (1736 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO)



Cost: $15 admission

All ages welcome, alcohol served to 21+ only