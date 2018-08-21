New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat
New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat is a celebration of craft beer, bike culture and music, combining live entertainment with a vibrant festival atmosphere. New Belgium hosts the Tour de Fat to raise funds for local non-profit organizations.
Saturday, August 25, 2018
12:00 p.m. – Doors open
12:30 p.m. – Fire Leopard
1:10 p.m. – Sputnik
1:30 p.m. – Slow Ride
2:00 p.m. – Talent Show
2:30 p.m. – KOLARS
3:10 p.m. – Dance Contest
3:45 p.m. – Jamestown Revival
5:00 p.m. – Event concludes. Thanks for coming, get home safe!
Where: Sculpture Park (1736 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO)
Cost: $15 admission
All ages welcome, alcohol served to 21+ only
Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tour-de-fat-2018-denver-tickets-45525516044
AlertMe