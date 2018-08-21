× Mold tests could determine whether business will shut down

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Workers at a Lafayette repair shop say they started experiencing odd medical symptoms several months ago. They now fear their own jobs are making them sick.

The owner of Lafayette Lawnmower Repair says he just can’t bring himself to ask his team to come to work until he is certain mold spores from moisture in the walls are no longer a threat to their health.

Jimmy Stithem tells FOX31 his business has been closed for weeks and he can’t wait much longer to get the answers he needs. “Slowly going broke. If we don’t open our door in the next few days my business is going under.”

Stithem says the building’s owner has cleaned up the mold and done testing that shows the air is clean, but since employees are continuing to experience breathing problems and headaches, he needs a second opinion.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers brought in microbial scientist Judy Sawitsky of WeCycle Environmental to test the air. You can find a list of the signs of mold contamination and how to know when you should have air testing conducted on their website.

Sawitsky says the first sign of a mold problem, aside from dark spots on the walls or ceiling, is the smell. “When mold grows it gives off an odor, people describe it as musty.”

She adds that any mold problem should be taken seriously, especially since the tiny spores can affect the skin and lungs and cause various health problems. “It can cause a lot of health issues anywhere from sinus problemss to the throat being itchy and headaches.”

The test results for the air in Stithem’s shop should be complete within a couple of days. The FOX31 Problem Solvers will follow up at that time.

