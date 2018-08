WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has drowned in a suburban Denver reservoir.

Police in Wheat Ridge say a passer-by called 911 on Monday afternoon after seeing a man struggling in Tabor Lake.

Responders pulled the man from the water, but were unable to resuscitate him.

The man’s name has not been released. It is not known who he ended up in the water.

The reservoir is open to fishing, but boating and swimming are not allowed.