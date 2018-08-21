× Man arrested in Arapahoe County cold case homicide dies while awaiting trial

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate awaiting trial in an Arapahoe County cold case homicide has died.

Robert Williams was 70 years old and suffered from a chronic illness when he was arrested in 2017, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Williams was reportedly receiving end of life care in the week before he died, late on Saturday, Aug. 18.

He was arrested on Aug. 17, 2017 on suspicion of killing Rebecca Bartee.

Bartee, a deputy district attorney, was found dead in her apartment on June 7, 1999 in the 6500 block of S. Dayton Street.

Williams and Bartee lived in the same apartment building at the time, and Williams still resided there when he was arrested.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any other suspects and Rebecca Bartee’s homicide case has now been closed.