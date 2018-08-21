Madonna bashed for paying ‘tribute’ to Aretha Franklin with story about herself

NEW YORK — Madonna’s attempt to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin on MTV’s Video Music Awards has some viewers calling out the singer for d-i-s-r-e-s-p-e-c-t.

Madonna appeared at the VMAs on Monday to present the award for video of the year and honor Franklin, who died last week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her so-called tribute, however, left viewers scratching their heads, with some saying her speech was as much an appreciation of herself as it was to the Queen of Soul.

Madonna opened her statement by saying Franklin “changed the course of my life,” but from there, it evolved into a story about Madonna’s journey into the music business.

The singer shared her experience at an audition where she sang Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” in a last-minute decision after she had failed to bring sheet music or prepare another song.

Madonna said she ended up singing the tune, which she knew “by heart,” acapella.

Though, she said, the two men who she was auditioning for didn’t believe “some skinny-ass white girl” was going to “belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers that ever lived.”

According to Madonna, she impressed the men, but the gig ended up leading to a dead-end opportunity. While her big break would come later, she said Franklin “led me to where I am today.”

“I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T,” she said. “Long live the queen.”

Viewers reacted swiftly on social media to Madonna’s story and her attempt to honor Franklin.

Some people complained that Madonna’s remarks were too focused on her own triumph rather than Franklin’s legacy.

This ain't about Aretha at all. #VMAs — Felonious Munk (@Felonious_munk) August 21, 2018

*Aretha Franklin dies* MTV: “You know what would be really good? If Madonna talked about herself for 10 minutes and mentioned Aretha once” — Hannah (@HannnSandwich) August 21, 2018

So instead of an actual tribute to Aretha you let Madonna talk about herself for 30 minutes?! @MTV our beautiful black queen deserves better — Rebekah Genice (@rebekah_genice) August 21, 2018

#Madonna is demonstrating a dynamic performance of peak white womanhood. This was not an #Aretha tribute but a monologue on how another iconic Black woman is being reduced to how she helped a white woman. — Anansi (@blaqueerflow) August 21, 2018

So all the black artist they could call to talk about the legacy of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and MTV brought out Madonna to mention Aretha one time in her long ass story???? #VMAs D.I.S.R.E.S.P.E.C.T. pic.twitter.com/9wAmpxH74k — Joy Henry (@joibella19) August 21, 2018

this just goes to show. just because you surround yourself with black people doesn’t mean you understand what it means to show respect and compassion towards our community. @MTV knew better and so did Madonna. Aretha deserved better. #VMAs — lisa baye. (@callherlisa) August 21, 2018

Of course Madonna manages to make this Aretha Franklin tribute about her #VMAs pic.twitter.com/8SvHRU544z — Brandon Watson (@TheWatsonBrand) August 21, 2018

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018