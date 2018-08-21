× Landslide fix in Louisville could cost half million dollars

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A slow-moving landslide could cost the city of Louisville roughly $500,000, according to estimates. The slide— that has been creeping along for the last several years— is threatening homes.

A design process of a hillside reinforcement was approved during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Experts say the reinforcement will be needed to protect homes near the Coyote Run open space. A swath of land in the open space is unstable.

Significant rainfall about five years ago created a noticeable change in the topography, according to residents.

“As homeowners we could walk down there and tell that it was changing over a period of time,” homeowner Kevin Gebert told FOX31.

Gebert owns one of the six homes that experts warn could be in trouble. City and HOA personnel studying the issue say the soil movement could be atop old underground coal mines.

“We have a lot of 20 to 30-year residents who are close to retirement age … it’s very stressful— they can’t sell their homes currently,” said Saddle Ridge HOA vice president Patricia Duff.

To help bring back home values and make sure people are safe, Louisville officials are considering installing steel shafts at the top of a hill to create a barrier for soil above the shafts and stabilize soil below. The project’s total price tag could be roughly a half million dollars, according to public works director Kurt Kowar.

“I believe we have enough money to cover the fixes that we would propose,” Kowar said.

The fact the city is considering a solutions is progress that Gebert describes as a huge relief. Previously, he wasn’t sure there would be a fix.

“It wasn’t easy to get their attention,” he said. “They really weren’t motivated to get something done right away.”

Work could begin on the open space as soon as October pending city council’s continued support.