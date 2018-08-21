Hurricane brings rare watches, warnings to Hawaii

HONOLULU — The National Weather Service issues rare hurricane watches and warnings for parts of the Hawaiian Islands ahead of impacts from Hurricane Lane set to hit later this week.

The biggest impact is likely to be on the Big Island Thursday and Friday. This is where the wind will be strongest and the rain to be heaviest if the forecast track doesn’t change.

Without a direct impact by the center – or near center – of the storm, the islands will still expect tropical storm conditions from the hurricane as it most likely passes south of the island chain.

This will mean winds stronger than 39mph driving torrential rainfall with totals closing in on at least 6 inches for some.

Thursday and Friday the islands can expect tropical storm to hurricane conditions. Rainfall for Hawaii will be heaviest on the Big Island. The total rainfall (using ECMWF model) for the Big Island is shown here:#Lane pic.twitter.com/h4pJNUVAul — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 21, 2018

It isn’t often that the islands are threatened by tropical systems, although the last storm of note was Madeline in 2016 which also caused hurricane watches and warnings to be issued for some islands.

The Big Island itself has only had 14 system on record pass within a one hundred mile radius.

A quick search into the tropical history for Hawaii, I selected a 100 mile radius from the center of the Big Island and see only 14 systems on record; none of which a hurricane at the island itself. Hurricane #Lane of 2018 is in – possibly – historic 'territory' by Thu/Fri. pic.twitter.com/udZgUEhZgN — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) August 22, 2018

For those on the islands, larger ocean swells will be impacting the beaches before the storm hits. This may lead to dangerous rip currents.

Flooding is another thing to watch as the ocean’s swells bombard the coastline prior to and during the storm’s passage.

The forecast track will likely change some over the coming days as Lane interacts with the surrounding atmosphere and the impact from the friction that is caused as Lane nears the islands, namely the Big Island’s mountains.