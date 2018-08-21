Elderly man suffering dementia missing from Littleton assisted living home

LITTLETON, Colo. — An elderly man who suffers from dementia went missing from an assisted living home in Littleton and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

A Senior Alert was activated Tuesday afternoon.

William Wolfe, 69, is a white man, 5-feet-11 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen at 11965 W. Brandt Pl.

Police say he is likely carrying a dark colored windbreaker and black laptop bag. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray and blue polo shirt when he went missing.

Wolfe has an RTD and Light Rail pass. Call 911 if you see him.