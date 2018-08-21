Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKAR BLUES ROCKS STOVES & STAGES WITH All STAR CHEFS REUNION & CONCERT

The newly opened southern comfort restaurant, Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, will host the “Culinary Hurly Burly” an outstanding constellation of food, booze, and live music at their Market Street venue on August 24.

The line-up of guest chefs for the Culinary Hurly Burly includes:

Carrie Baird - Executive Chef of Bar Dough and former contestant of the Bravo Network's Top Chef Season 15.

Duff Goldman - Owner of Charm City Cakes, TV personality, and former star of Food Network's Ace of Cakes and Cake Masters, singer and guitarist of his band Foie Grock.

Brother Luck – Owner and Executive Chef of Four Brother Luck, TV personality, Food Network's CHOPPED finalist and winner of Beat Bobby Flay, former contestant of the Bravo Network's Top Chef Season 15.

Bruce Kalman - Executive Chef of Union, TV personality, James Beard nominated "Rising Star Chef", and former contestant of the Bravo Network's Top Chef Season 15, singer and guitarist of his band, Foie Grock.

Jason Rogers - Executive Chef and Restaurant Partner of Oskar Blues Fooderies, former Executive Chef at St. Julien in Boulder and St. Regis in Aspen.

The chefs will donate their time and showcase their culinary talent by creating mouth-watering samplings and beer pairings in an interactive tasting for more than 300 guests. Attendees will have the opportunity to rub elbows with all the celebrity chefs as the evening’s programming kicks off at 6:30pm with tray-passed hors d’oeuvres in a convivial atmosphere. Wines from Denver’s own Infinite Monkey Theorem will also be available for purchase.

Along with access to every star’s food station, ticket holders will gain entry to musical performances downstairs at the Black Buzzard starting at 8:30pm. Chefs Kalman and Goldman’s headlining band, Foie Grock, will take the stage after the opening act.

An evening of music and mingling, all in the name of charity; proceeds raised from ticket sales will support the Can’d Aid Foundation. Can’d Aid is a publicly funded national nonprofit based in Longmont that spreads people powered do-goodery through Towns, Tunes, Treads + Trails and Love Yur Mama efforts nationwide. The proceeds Can’d Aid receives from the Culinary Hurly Burly will go right back into local Denver Title 1 schools through 2 bike donations and an instrument donation this fall.

Founded and headquartered in Lyons, CO, the Oskar Blues Fooderies division is a brand of the critically acclaimed Oskar Blues Brewery. The landmark of the original Dale’s Pale Ale since 1997 and the originator behind canning craft beer.

Tickets are $100.00 per person. To purchase, visit bit.ly/thehurlyburly

Maque Choux

Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup corn/shrimp stock

4 cups fresh cut corn

1/2 cup 1/4 inch cut red peppers

1/2 cup 1/4 inch cut Andouille sausage

1/4 cup minced shallots

1/4 cup minced fresh garlic

1/4 cup sliced scallions

1/2 cup Oksar Blues Mama’s Little Yella Pills Beer

1/4 cup sliced okra

1/2 lb crawfish tail meat

12 peeled, shelled, and de-vained Royal Red shrimp

2 Tablespoons Cajun Seasoning

1 Tablespoons clarified butter

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup whole butter

1 Tablespoon Chopped Thyme

Salt and pepper for taste

Method: