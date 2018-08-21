CU Anschutz Medical Campus receives $120 million gift from Philip Anschutz, The Anschutz Foundation

AURORA, Colo. — The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus said Tuesday that it has received a $120 million gift from The Anschutz Foundation and its founder and chair, Philip Anschutz.

It’s the largest commitment in the history of the sprawling campus in Aurora.

The gift will help “accelerate the campus’s growth and development as one of the newest and most prominent academic medical campuses in the United States, the only one in the Rocky Mountain region, and the largest from Chicago to the West Coast,” the campus said in a news release.

The Anschutz Foundation’s total investment in the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is now nearly $300 million since 2000.

“We are proud partners in the development of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and share an ambitious vision for further elevating it among the country’s top medical destinations,” Phil Anschutz said in a statement.

“The campus stands as a Colorado landmark and a hub of leading-edge research, innovation and education — and, perhaps most importantly, as the place to go for the highest-quality health care delivered by the best minds in medicine.”

Besides supporting innovative research efforts, industry partnerships, technology transfer and strategic faculty recruitment and retention, the large gift will be used for a new health sciences building.

The 390,000-square-foot Anschutz Health Sciences will break ground later this year.

“Philip Anschutz and The Anschutz Foundation are helping lead a visionary transformation of health care in Colorado and beyond,” CU President Bruce Benson said.

“This gift, combined with their previous commitments, goes a long way toward ensuring the CU Anschutz Medical Campus is one of the leading medical care, research and education facilities in the world.”