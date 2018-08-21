Could Chris Watts be a psychopath?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Photos and videos from Shanann Watts' Facebook page paint a picture of a happy marriage.

Chris and Shanann appear to be in love. Chris also appears to be a doting father who adores his two little girls.

However, we now know there was a much darker side to Chris Watts, a man who now admits he killed his pregnant wife.

Kim Gorgens is a clinical professor in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology at the University of Denver. She has conducted extensive research on criminal behavior, and she believes Chris Watts could be a psychopath.

"It's not a personality characteristic that you can pick out of a line-up. It's not like someone wears a sign that says you can't trust. In fact, it's the opposite of that," said Gorgens.

"You can't tell for sure, but I will be less than surprised to see the picture of a true psychopath emerge. Someone who is really winsome, charming, and psychopathic, it's not unusual for them to evade detection," said Gorgens.

Gorgens says 5 to 7 percent of all people exhibit psychopathic behavior. Many, but not all end up in prison.

"Often times they'll never offend in an illegal capacity and they'll rise to fame in politics, or as a CEO of a business."

Gorgens says murders committed by psychopaths are typically well thought out and deliberate, often committed by someone you wouldn't suspect.

"Persons who have a psychopathic personality are granted intimate access to people because they're really good at building those relationships and mimicking emotions," Gorgens said.

Watts claims he murdered his wife only after he saw Shanann strangling one of their daughters. It's reactionary behavior not consistent with a psychopath. However, only time will tell whether his story is what really happened.