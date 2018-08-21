Cool temps and rain chances stay for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and storms will move across Colorado this afternoon and evening. On the Front Range, storms are not expected to be severe. They will be bringing beneficial rain and a few strikes of lightning. Rainfall will wrap up late tonight leaving behind overcast skies overnight.

Tomorrow morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few early morning rain showers for some spots. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday keeping temperatures in the mid 70s. A few isolated showers and storms can't be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

Drier weather will move in on Thursday heating temperatures up to the upper 80s. There is a 10 percent chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Friday will be dry with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with a 10 percent chance for rain each afternoon.

Dry and warm weather sticks around to start next week.

