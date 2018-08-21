× Congenital Heart Gala Denver

Who: Pediatric Congenital Heart Association

What: Congenital Heart Gala Denver

When: September 08, 2018 6:30 – 10:30 pm

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver (click for map)

FOX31 is proud to support this year’s Congenital Heart Gala presented by the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association. FOX31’s own Kirk Yuhnke will emcee the elegant evening for a charitable cause.

The Pediatric Congenital Heart Association’s mission is to “Conquer Congenital Heart Disease.” They are accomplishing this through collaboration with patients, parents, providers, and partner organizations in order to effectively advocate for improved quality and outcomes through CHD education, research and awareness. Join them for the Congenital Heart Gala to help raise funds to support their worthy mission and conquer congenital heart disease!

