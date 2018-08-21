Cherry Hills Village officer wounded in shootout inside home; 2 suspects sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. -- An officer was shot in a shootout with suspects of a home invasion late Monday night, the Cherry Hills Village Police Department said.

An officer responded to a home on Sedgwick Drive near Hampden Avenue and Colorado Boulevard about 10:50 p.m. after someone called 911 and hung up, police said.

The officer found the door to the home was open and went inside where the two suspects were found.

Gunfire was exchanged and the officer was wounded in the ankle and leg.

The officer was taken to Swedish Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said. The officer has been with the department for six years.

The homeowner and family were able to get out of the house and were taken to a safe location.

The suspects, both men, fled the scene and several law enforcement agencies were helping in the search. The only description police have is that the suspects were wearing all black.

Several homes in the area received emergency notification calls about the situation.

Hampden Avenue was closed from University Boulevard to Colorado Boulevard for several hours but has since reopened.