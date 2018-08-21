More smoky skies with a better chance for rain, thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Expect a cool, cloudy, smoky and potentially wet day on Tuesday.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a high of 75 degrees. The best chance for rain occurs between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The mountains can expect morning and afternoon rain and thunderstorms. It will fall as ice and snow on the 14ers. Highs will range from 60 to 70 degrees.

It will be another unhealthy day with smoke from western wildfires continuing to blanket the state. Wednesday will be nearly identical.

It will turn drier on Thursday and highs climb into the low 80s.

There will be more sun and it will be drier from Friday to Sunday with 10 percent chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach near 90 degrees.

