Agnes, the 101-year-old nurse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA — At 101-years-old, Agnes Hansen still wishes she could serve her community as a nurse. After all, she spent decades in that capacity here in Colorado.

“That’s all I did and I love it,” she recalled.

Hansen graduated from the CU School of Nursing in 1941, which was the same year the United States entered WWII.

“I got all the boys back from the South Pacific that had been gone for 3 years,” she explained, referring to U.S. soldiers. “I would spend hours with them. They’d call me ‘mama’”.

Aside from helping soldiers who returned home from war, Hansen also delivered several babies.

“Dozens probably,” she said with a smile.

After she retired in 1978, Hansen continued to serve her community through volunteer work.

She attributes her long life to exercise, gardening, reading and not smoking or drinking.

To learn more about Agnes Hansen, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.