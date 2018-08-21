12-year-old girl severely burned after trying ‘fire challenge’

DETROIT — A 12-year-old girl took a challenge and a dare that could have cost her life.

It’s called the fire challenge. Young people pour flammable liquids on their bodies and set themselves on fire.

Brandi Owens says her 12-year-old daughter Timiyah Landers did the challenge with her friends last Friday.

She ended up engulfed in flames. Brandi and her fiance extinguished the blaze from her baby girl and rushed her to the hospital.

Timiyah is now at Children’s Hospital with second and third-degree burns over 49 percent of her body. Her mom says kids find these dangerously “outrageous” challenges on social media and Youtube.

She is angry and has a message for those behind the sites that post these videos.

“They need to delete this mess,” Owens said fighting back tears. “It should be censored. That’s nothing that a kid should come across. I could have lost my baby, by the grace of God she’s alive. If I wasn’t home, I would have walked in to my baby dead.”

Owens says Timiyah knew better. So, she is urging parents to monitor their kids, their friends and their internet and social media platforms.

Timiyah will likely be in the hospital for several months and will undergo several more surgeries.