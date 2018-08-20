Understanding the difference between personal, contractor insurance coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Webb’s roof was under construction, things were going just fine until it fell in during a big hailstorm causing more than 46-thousand dollars in damage.

He says when he called his insurance company he learned it wasn’t covered, “twenty-two years of paying insurance, same company never a claim..you feel like you're kind of wasting your money.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the company and learned the contractor was liable so their insurance company would have to pay.

Insurance expert Kimberly Alire of Barrett Bartels Agency says anyone hiring a contractor should ask to see their insurance policy and have a legal expert look at it before work begins.

It is always a good idea to work out details with your contractor and even have a signed agreement drafted.