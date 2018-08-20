Sister Mary Jo Sobieck steals the show with epic first pitch at White Sox game

CHICAGO — A nun drop jaws after delivering a perfect first pitch with some added flair on Saturday night.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck works at Marian Catholic High School in Illinois.

Saturday was the school’s “Night with the White Sox” and Sobieck was given the ball for the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Kansas City Royals.

Sobieck got rave reviews after she bounced the baseball off of her arm and proceeded to throw a curveball for the first pitch. And she did it from the top of the mound.

Don't sleep on Sister Mary Jo's curve ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMBqLJaUUh — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2018

“I had to do something to take my mind off it,” the nun told “Good Morning America.” “I mean, it’s too awkward to just stand and throw from the jump. So I had to do a little something to put me in motion.”

“That was awesome,” White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who caught the pitch, told MLB.com. “She had a whole routine. She had it planned out. I was just lucky to be back there. She threw a perfect pitch.”

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

The White Sox tweeted: “One of the most impressive first pitches of all time.”

One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

“I was like, ‘OK, she looks like she can play a little bit,’ so we started talking to her,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “I think she said, ‘I played center and short.’

“I said to her, ‘Can you play for us?’ She said, ‘Sure.'”