Rain chances Tuesday will help clear smoke out of Colorado

It has been feeling like fall in Colorado today with high temperatures only making it to the 60s and 70s on the Front Range. Fall colors are already starting to show in parts of the state like Kenosha Pass because of drought conditions causing stress on the trees.

Skies have been very smoky in Eastern Colorado today because of wildfires burning in the Western U.S. and parts of Canada. Here is a snapshot of what Denver looked like early this morning:

Our current smoke outlook for Monday afternoon shows the thickest smoke along the Front Range and eastern plains in the orange color. Wildfire smoke is being transported here by upper level winds from the west.

Most of metro Denver is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) category on the Air Quality Index. This will impact people with respiratory issues and asthma the most. It will be best to limit outdoor exercise if you fall under these categories.

Luckily, rain chances will go up for Tuesday helping to clear out some of the smoke in Colorado. Tuesday will be gloomy from start to finish with mostly cloudy skies all day. A few early morning rain showers can't be ruled out during the morning commute.

Scattered storms will move across Colorado Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of them could turn severe with hail and strong winds on the southeast plains where a marginal risk is in place.

Eastern Colorado will stay dry today with much wetter weather moving in on Tuesday. Morning showers & afternoon storms can't be ruled out! #cowx pic.twitter.com/17tRQJL2OX — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) August 20, 2018

High temperatures will stay in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with storm chances each day.

Thursday will warm to the 80s with a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms.

Drier weather moves in for Friday and stays through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to end the week.

