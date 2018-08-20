Prosecutors to hold press conference to announce formal charges in deaths of Shanann Watts, daughters

GREELEY, Colo. — Prosecutors will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce what charges will be filed in the deaths of Shanann Watts and her two daughters.

Weld County prosecutors have spent the past several days trying to determine the charges Christopher Watts will face in connection with the deaths of his wife and two young daughters in their home in Frederick.

The formal charges against Watts are expected to include three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased body.

Watts is currently being held without bond.

Court documents obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 on Monday said that Watts’ attorneys will ask for a bond modification hearing as well as a preliminary hearing.

The documents also said that the defense asked for an order that law enforcement preserve all notes related to the case claiming that “it is the practice of law enforcement to destroy their notes.”