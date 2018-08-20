× Popular “Up and Vanished” podcast features missing Colorado mom

Crestone, CO

Over the past year, the FOX31 Problem Solvers have been investigating the mysterious disappearance of 29-year-old Kristal Anne Reisinger. She moved from Denver to the tiny town of Crestone to learn more about the region’s well-known spiritual centers. Around July 13, 2016, she was last seen attending a local “drum circle ceremony.” Reisinger has not contacted her young daughter, friends, or family since then. The Saguache County Sheriff told FOX31, they believe “foul play” is involved and detectives continue to work on “active” leads.

On Monday, the unsolved case became the focus season two of the popular true crime podcast, “Up and Vanished.”

Last season the series “Atlanta Monster“ was reportedly downloaded 200 million times and created renewed interest and new leads in the cold case of a missing Georgia beauty queen.

Filmmaker and host, Payne Lindsey, now he hopes his work can do the same for Reisinger.

“If you just pull the curtain back and put it out, all of it out on the table, that’s when you can find the truth, Lindsey told FOX31. “So we want to build this momentum in Crestone, in Colorado, really in the nation to find out what happened to Kristal. And if we’re all looking for it, maybe we can find it.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers participated in the podcast series, glad to share what we found out while investigating the Crestone mystery last summer with both Lindsey and in the coming months, his millions of listeners.

A reminder: there is a 20-thousand dollar reward available to anyone who can give the Saguache County Sherriff’s Department solid information as to the location of Reisinger or her body.

The new season of “Up and Vanished” started Monday, with plans to release new investigations every Monday for at least eleven weeks.

You can find out more about the series and how to download the podcasts at https://upandvanished.com/