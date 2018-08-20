Paula’s Picks: Willamette Valley Wines – Pinot in the City Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

52 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley are barreling to Denver on Tuesday, August 21 for Pinot in the City, a showcase of some of the world’s most exciting Pinot noirs.

The evening tasting event at the McNichols Building from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. (VIP access at 5:30 p.m.) will feature owners and winemakerspouring a selection of wines, including library and current releases, paired with delicious Pinot noir-friendly small bites. Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Pinot gris, Pinot blanc, sparkling wines and more showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer.

Willamette Valley Wines

Pinot in the City Denver

McNichols Civic Center Building

144 W Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80202

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 6:30PM

Ages: 21 & Over

http://willamettewines.com/