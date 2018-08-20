Medina Alert issued for blue Toyota involved in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN — A Medina Alert was issued for a blue Toyota after a deadly hit-and-run crash early Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 76 at mile marker 75 in Fort Morgan, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in issuing the alert.

The model and year of the vehicle are not known, but it has a Colorado license plate that includes 777. There is also an Ehrlich sticker in the back window.

The vehicle will have front-end damage to the passenger bumper and might have a bumper bra that is damaged or missing, according to the alert.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released. The Colorado State Patrol did not release details of what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-544-2424.

The Medina Alert was established in 2014. It’s named for Jose Medina, 21, who was working as a valet outside a nightclub in Denver when he was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in January 2011.