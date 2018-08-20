Man with knife on board Greyhound Bus taken into custody after crash in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. –Fountain Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on Monday and ended up taking a knife-wielding man into custody. The vehicle involved was a Greyhound Bus headed to Denver with passengers on board.

It happened on northbound I-25 close to the overpass at South Academy.

While officers were responding to the crash, they learned there was a male passenger armed with a knife who was threatening other passengers.

Once officers arrived, the armed man was taken into custody without incident. Only several minor injuries were reported from some of the other passengers.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending for the male in custody. Police believe the man deliberately caused the crash.