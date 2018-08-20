Friends and community members react to Chris Watts’ version of events

Court papers released Monday spell out what murder suspect Chris Watts says happened to his wife and two daughters, whom he is accused of murdering.

In the case’s arrest affidavit, details of a police interview with Watts present his version of the events.

Chris Watts claims he told his wife Shanann he wanted a separation. He says shortly after an emotional discussion with his wife, he found their daughter Bella “sprawled out on her bed and blue and Shanann actively strangling Celeste.” He went on to say he “went into a rage” strangling Shanann to death.

Friends, family, and even complete strangers are now reacting to Chris Watts’ version of events. Many say they are not convinced his story is the real story.

“I feel it’s always going to be a one sided story because she’s not here to tell her story. And no matter how it happened it shouldn’t have happened,” said Renee Beck, a woman who stopped by the Watts’ memorial outside their home.

“I saw Chris Watts’ first interview and I said that’s not right. Something’s not right,” added Kathy Reed another stranger who visited the memorial.

Friends of the family are even more troubled. Most aren’t ready to talk about the murders. A friend named Marcy tells FOX31, “I can’t believe Chris did this. The Chris I knew adored his family. This has broken my heart.”

Funeral service arrangements for the Watts’ family have not yet been made public.