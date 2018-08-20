Dry conditions as smoky skies return; rain returns to Colorado on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Smoky air will return to the Denver metro area on Monday after a couple days of reprieve.

It will stay dry Monday across the Front Range with highs reaching about 77 degrees.

The mountains stay smoky with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 65 to 75 degrees.

A low pressure system pushes rain, thunderstorms and snow into the mountains on Monday night through Tuesday.

The high peaks might have precipitation Tuesday morning and again in the afternoon so use caution when hiking and climbing.

The Front Range can expect a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks similar.

It will be drier Friday through Sunday with highs warming back to near 90 degrees.

