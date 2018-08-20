Denver Archbishop sends letter following abuse crisis; sparks controversy with tweet

DENVER – The Catholic Church is again in crisis over child abuse.

In the last few weeks, Cardinal McCarrick, a respected leader in the Church, lost his priestly abilities following an allegation he molested a child.

Now another Cardinal – Archbishop Donald Wuerl of Washington D.C. – is facing calls for his resignation following his role in handling Pennsylvania priests accused of child abuse.

A bombshell Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report earlier this month suggested the church in Pennsylvania covered up 70 years worth of abuse – from over 300 priests involving 1000 children.

This weekend in Denver – many pastors focused their homilies on the crisis.

Archbishop of Denver Samuel Aquila sent this letter to Catholics over weekend – saying “we face the undeniable fact that the Church has gone through a dark and shameful time.”

Read letter here: http://archden.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Archbishop-Grand-Jury-Letter.pdf

But a tweet from the Archbishop is also sparking controversy – saying “active homosexuality” in the Church fueled the crisis.

Active Homosexuality in the Priesthood Helped Cause This Crisis https://t.co/XbBtsB0LW2 — Archbishop Aquila (@ArchbishopDen) August 18, 2018

Jeb Barrett, leader of SNAP in Denver, a priest abuse survivor network, called the tweet insensitive.

Barrett says he was abused by a priest in Montana in the 1950s.

“Oh man,” Barrett said.

“The Church has tried in all sorts of ways to divert attention away from criminal behavior against the vulnerable,” Barrett said.

Barrett emphasized the latest abuse scandal is impacting survivors.

“I’ve cried a lot and a lot of other people have cried a lot,” Barrett said.

Archbishop Aquila was unavailable for an interview Monday – but Mark Haas, a spokesman for the Archdiocese, clarified the tweet.

“Is the Archbishop suggesting active homosexuality and Pedophilia is one in the same because it’s not?” Fox 31’s Joe St. George asked.

“No he is not suggesting it’s one in the same but Catholic Church teaching on homosexuality is well known-teaching on any sexual act outside of a man and a woman in marriage open to procreation is viewed by the church as not living up to the teachings of the gospel,” Haas said.

Haas emphasized the Church has a zero tolerance abuse policy – saying if anything is suspected it must be reported to church officials and law enforcement.

“If anybody suspects something everyone knows it must be reported,” Haas added.

As far as Cardinal Wuerl, technically Pope Francis could accept his resignation at any time.

According to church law, all bishops must submit their resignation when they turn 75. Wuerl submitted his two years ago.

Wuerl told our Fox affiliate in DC he has no plans on resigning.