Colorado leaders hope new space port will give aerospace industry one giant leap

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.—Colorado is one of the best states in the country for the aerospace industry, and a project more than seven years in the making has Adams County Commissioners and Colorado lawmakers hoping it will grow that reputation.

Monday at the former Front Range Airport, area leaders unveiled the Federal Aviation Administration approved an operator license for what will now be known as the Colorado Air and Space Port.

“Adams county is the home of 21st century jobs and 21st century dreams,” said Adams County Commissioner Mary Hodge.

In 2017, Colorado ranked number one in the nation for private aerospace employment, as it relates to total employment. The industry supplies more than 55,000 jobs in Colorado.

“A lot of this is about taking risk,” said Lt. Governor Donna Lynne. “Taking the risk to jump out, go into a competitive pool, and attract businesses that support that.”

The Colorado Air and Space Port will continue airplane operations. The next move is for a company to apply for and receive an operating license for the Space Port, and will need a license for the vehicles as well.

The vehicles used at this port won’t be your typical space rockets, which launch vertically. Instead, these air/space crafts will launch horizontally, similar to an air plane, but with enough extra power to lift the ship above the upper atmosphere.

“It will give us a chance to launch vehicles into low earth orbit for research opportunities as well as eventually send vehicles to Sydney Australia or Tokyo Japan in a couple of hours,” said Congressman Ed Perlmutter.