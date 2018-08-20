4-year-old honorary Colorado Springs police officer with cancer celebrates end of chemo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 4-year-old honorary Colorado Springs police officer Joshua Salmoiraghi finished his last round of chemotherapy Sunday.

Surrounded by cheering family and friends, the police department posted video of Salmoiraghi proudly ringing the bell at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora while wearing a Captain America shirt.

The young boy was “sworn in” in April, one day before he started his latest round of treatment for stage 4 kidney cancer.

He was first diagnosed with the cancer over Father’s Day weekend in June 2017. He was 3 years old at the time.

After undergoing surgery to remove an 11-centimeter tumor from his left kidney, he went through radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

By December 2017, he was considered to be in remission. But in mid-January, a tumor was discovered in his left lung. It was surgically removed, and doctors confirmed the cancer had returned.

His family moved to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles in March. His father, Joseph Salmoiraghi, is a disabled veteran and pastor, while his mother, Amanda, is a major in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Peterson Air Force Base.

He is expected to undergo radiation therapy for his chest in the coming weeks, KOAA reported.