$36 billion economic impact benefiting Colorado businesses

ARVADA — The Department of Defense has a $36 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy, according to a new study.

The study shows more money is being invested in our state’s growing defense and aerospace industry.

“The Department of Defense has us really screaming with work right now,” explained Alicia Svaldi, President of Faustson Tool in Arvada.

Faustson Tool is one of the small Colorado businesses benefiting from the impact. It does high precision manufacturing with metals for the government and other agencies. It’s worked on projects such as the Kepler Space Telescope and the F-35 (to name a few).

“The amount of working coming in right now, I mean your’e making a half a million dollar investment to try and keep up with customer demands,” Svaldi explained.

The pieces Faustson has made for Kepler is helping the telescope search for planets in Space.

“We have a part on or around every planet in the [solar] system,” explained Heidi Hostetter, the business’ Vice President.

To learn more about their efforts, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series.