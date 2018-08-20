1 killed, 2 injured after SUV goes over cliff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.— A 35-year-old man died and two others were injured when their SUV plunged 17-feet off a small cliff while they were four-wheeling in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred about 1:50 a.m. Monday near the Pueblo Motorsports Park.

KRDO-TV reports that the names of the victim and the injured weren’t immediately released.

According to police, the three were in a 2006 Ford Explorer that was climbing a steep hill, unaware that there was a cliff on the back side of the hill.

The vehicle dropped over the edge and rolled before coming to rest on its roof.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died after being ejected. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions weren’t released.