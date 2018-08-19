Week of major developments ahead in murders of Shanann Watts, daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- It could be a major week of developments in the murders that shocked the nation as we could learn what exactly lead prosecutors to Chris Watts and accuse him of killing his wife, Shanann and their three and four year old daughters, Celeste and Bella.

Prosecutors face a big deadline Monday while Watts is scheduled to be back in a courtroom later this week.

Investigators in Weld County tell FOX31 that deadline to file charges in this case is Monday afternoon. Over the past several days they have been trying to determine out the formal charges he could possibly face.

The affidavit detailing what led to Chris Watts arrest was sealed at the request of investigators. Detectives say they hope to unseal the document Monday.

It could shed light on how Watts' wife and two daughters were killed. Charges against Watts could include murder and tampering with a body.

"That determination will be based upon the information we have at this point," said District Attorney Michael Rourke.

This story started on early last week after Shannan Watts and her 3 and 4-year-old daughters were reported missing and an intense search began around their home in the town of Frederick.

Chris Watts spoke with FOX31, asking for help finding his family he loved so much. Late Wednesday, Watts was arrested in the case.

The mother and daughters were believed to have been murdered in their home. Watts' truck was hauled off by police.

Shannan Watts body was found near her two girls who had been dumped into an oil well.

Defense attorneys asked for DNA samples from the girls necks, but the motion was denied.

A strangulation expert said important evidence might be found on the mother and children.

On social media, the Watts appeared to have the perfect marriage.

The couple had filed for bankruptcy and were deeply in debt.

The two had reportedly planned to separate.

While some knew there were problems, many neighbors tells us they had no idea the trouble was so deep and that their lives would be cut short.

Court documents show the Watts were scheduled for a court appearance involving their homeowners association this week. Chris Watts now is expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.