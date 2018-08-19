Hiker rescued by helicopter after falling 100 feet down Maroon Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. – A hiker was airlifted and treated after becoming stranded on Maroon Peak near Aspen on Sunday.

A call for help came into authorities just before 1 p.m. reporting a hiker in distress. The hiker, Keith Brewer of Austin, TX, reportedly fell 100 feet off of Maroon Peak and into a gully.

The passerby reported that the hiker was injured severely enough that they would not be able to climb out of the gully without help.

A helicopter from Flight for Life and a Blackhawk helicopter were used to evacuate the hiker.

The hiker was airlifted out of the gully at 3:28 p.m. and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital.

Mountain Rescue Aspen says hikers should hike with a partner or have a device such a personal locator beacon in reach while hiking in the backcountry.