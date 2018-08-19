Dry and mild weather to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a cool day and gusty day on the Front Range and plains with high temperatures only reaching the 60s and 70s. Winds will calm down after sunset tonight. A few isolated showers and storms will continue this evening on the plains before wrapping up late tonight.

Monday's weather will be great for outdoor activities. Eastern Colorado will stay dry with a high temperature of 77 degrees in Denver.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s on Tuesday with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening. Denver will have a 20 percent chance of storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons.

By Thursday, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and will stay warm into the weekend.

